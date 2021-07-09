Signed, sealed, delivered – and sorry

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - People have been signing their names for at least 5,000 years, when the scribe Gar.Ama made his mark on a Sumerian clay tablet in the 31st century B.C.

Ancient Romans signed documents. So did the bishops at the First Council of Nicaea. The medieval knight El Cid’s signature still survives on a document he signed in 1098.

By the end of the 17th century, the English Parliament had decreed that certain contracts in order to be enforceable had to be signed.

So where in this long and illustrious history does today’s most ubiquitous signature -- the auto-generated version that appears along with contact information at the end of most professional emails -- fit in? And what legal force does it have to bind parties to a settlement agreement?

That was a key question before a New York state appellate panel in a dispute over a payout for a car accident.

The unanimous First Judicial Department panel on Thursday rejected the argument that an electronic signature must deliberately be retyped to be valid.

In reversing the trial court judge, the panel held that distinguishing “between prepopulated and retyped signatures in emails reflects a needless formality that does not reflect how law is commonly practiced today.”

(And here I thought needless formality was half the fun of practicing law. What’s next, no more “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!”?)

“It is not the signoff that indicates whether the parties intended to reach a settlement via email,” the court continued, “but rather the fact that the email was sent.”

The case began in 2014, when Erika Kendall, then 28, was driving her employer’s car and suffered “debilitating, life changing injuries” in a crash.

The driver who hit her had paltry coverage -- just $25,000. So Kendall made a claim against her employer’s insurer, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co, under the policy’s supplementary underinsured motorist benefit provision, which paid up to $1 million.

The case was heard by American Arbitration Association arbitrator Emily Diamond. While Diamond’s decision was pending, settlement negotiations heated up.

For lawyers of all stripes, this speaks to a perennial dilemma: Do you roll the dice and wait for the decision or play it safe and settle?

Those who opt to settle will usually (mercifully) never know if it was the right call for their clients. But not this time.

Diamond finalized her decision on Sept. 16, 2019, and awarded Kendall $975,000 (the $1 million policy limit, minus $25,000 she’d already received from the other driver). According to the appellate decision, AAA then promptly notified defense counsel from White Werbel & Fino via fax and plaintiff’s counsel from the Law Offices of Bryan Barenbaum via email of the decision.

But both sides are adamant that they did not receive the notice.

White Werbel partner Shelly Werbel in an interview said, “We never got it,” adding that it was “a big mistake on AAA’s part.”

AAA did not respond to a request for comment. Barenbaum’s office declined comment.

Three days after the arbitration award was issued, Werbel on Sept. 19 upped her client’s settlement offer to $400,000.

“Confirmed - we are settled for 400K,” Barenbaum replied, followed by his standard signature block: “Sincerely, Bryan Barenbaum, Esq.” plus his address, phone, fax and email information.

Werbel promptly responded, attaching a general release and writing, “Get it signed quickly before any decision comes in, wouldn’t want your client reneging.”

Barenbaum answered, “Thank you. Will try to get her in asap.”

At that point, he “checked with AAA to see if there had been an award and discovered that a decision had indeed already been rendered,” Barenbaum’s colleague Huy (Tom) Le wrote in court papers.

Gulp.

“There was a substantial, material and mutual mistake by both parties that an arbitration decision had not been rendered,” Le wrote. “Ms. Kendall was awarded $1,000,000, and it would be unjust enrichment to Insurer to reduce her recovery from $1,000,000 to $400,000.”

Since Kendall hadn’t signed the release, Le argued, the settlement wasn’t final and should be set aside in favor of the arbitration award.

The appellate panel -- judges Rolando Acosta, Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, Peter Moulton and Saliann Scarpulla – disagreed, ruling that although Barenbaum didn’t specifically “sign” any document, he had the authority to settle the case and his email was a binding agreement to do so.

“We find that if an attorney hits ‘send’ with the intent of relaying a settlement offer or acceptance, and their email account is identified in some way as their own, then it is unnecessary for them to type their own signature,” the panel held. “This rule avoids unnecessary delay caused by burden-shifting ‘swearing contests over whether an individual typed their name or it was generated automatically by their email account.’”

While I see how it seems redundant to insist on lawyers retyping their names atop their signature blocks, the new ruling also seems a bit casual. Shouldn't signatures mean more? Is there perhaps a half-way point between autofill and chiseling your name on a clay tablet?

The panel wasn’t blind to this. “An intuitive concern expressed by some courts is that email’s ubiquity and ease appears to undercut its intentionality,” they wrote. “It is fair to say that most email users have on occasion sent emails that they did not mean to transmit, or that they regretted soon after transmission.”

(Hello 2003 Skadden summer associate who accidentally emailed the firm's entire underwriting group that he was “busy doing jack shit.’)

The appellate panel also allowed that not every email commitment was binding. A lawyer’s account could be hacked, for example, or an attorney might accidentally send an unauthorized draft.

Such rare exceptions aside, the panel held, once you hit send, you’re on the hook – so think twice and type carefully.

Jenna Greene writes about legal business and culture, taking a broad look at trends in the profession, faces behind the cases, and quirky courtroom dramas. A longtime chronicler of the legal industry and high-profile litigation, she lives in Northern California. Reach Greene at jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com