Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Ex-Clinton White House counsel sues N.Y. firm over Sept. 11 fees

By Mike Scarcella
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InxBu_0asKegwt00
The 9/11 Memorial site in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Jack Quinn, a longtime Washington, D.C., lawyer who served in the Bill Clinton White House and is now a Big Law partner, is suing a New York plaintiffs' firm for legal fees he says he's owed for his work supporting families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Quinn, a partner in Washington at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where he leads the government affairs and public policy practice, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Kreindler & Kreindler in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The complaint alleges breach of contract and seeks an accounting from the law firm and access to financial records related to Sept. 11 families. Quinn pointed to agreements he executed with the firm starting in 2013 that call for fee-sharing based on a percentage recovery formula.

"While Quinn has been devoted to the cause of the 9/11 families, he never offered to spend eight years laboring on legal, political and media activities as an unpaid volunteer for the defendants," Quinn's complaint said.

James Kreindler, name partner at Kreindler & Kreindler, did not immediately return email and phone messages on Friday seeking comment. Quinn also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Quinn's lawyer, Kevin Byrnes of the Tysons, Virginia-based boutique Fluet Huber + Hoang, declined to comment.

The suit did not identify any specific dollar amount in fees allegedly owed to Quinn through litigation and a U.S. fund for victims of terror attacks. There has not been a judgment or award in Sept. 11 litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in which Quinn said he and Kreindler & Kreindler have "shared clients."

Quinn's suit said he was entitled to compensation from legal fees the firm has received, or would receive, from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

"Kreindler repeatedly sought out Quinn and exploited his services over the course of the last eight years," the complaint said. "In turn, Quinn has vigorously and effectively worked, and continues to work, on behalf of the clients he shares with defendants."

The suit said much of Quinn's work "has involved analysis of and advocacy for the legal and policy bases justifying enactment of" the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA.

Families of Sept. 11 victims were allowed to continue damages suits against the government of Saudi Arabia after the law's enactment. The Saudi government has denied responsibility for the 2001 terror attacks.

Quinn was White House counsel to then-President Bill Clinton from 1995 to 1997, when he rejoined Arnold & Porter as a partner. He co-founded and led the bipartisan public affairs firm Quinn Gillespie & Associates from 2000 to 2015.

The case is John Quinn v. Kreindler & Kreindler and James Kreindler, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-01824.

For the plaintiff: Kevin Byrnes of Fluet Huber + Hoang

For the defendant: No appearance docketed

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Counsel#Ex Clinton#Kreindler Kreindler#The U S District Court#Saudi#Arnold Porter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
LawLaw.com

Lobbyist Jack Quinn Sues Co-Counsel Over Fees in 9/11 Litigation

Attorney John “Jack” Quinn, a Washington, D.C., lobbying fixture and a former White House counsel to Bill Clinton, has filed suit against his co-counsel in 9/11 litigation, claiming they are seeking to cut him out of legal fees in the case despite his extensive work. Quinn’s suit, filed in D.C....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge presses Giuliani, others on $1.3 billion defamation claims

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday grilled Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during a hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court on the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits a voting machine company filed against each of them for spreading false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What to know about DACA being ruled illegal

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, as well as their families.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy