Why Are There Traps in Bitterroot and Clark Fork River Drainages?

For those of you looking at the headline and thinking, "Awesome! A cool place to stash my beer while I'm on the river," uh, sorry. With all due respect to your toes and fingers cooling in the water during a leisurely float on your inner tube, their safety is not the biggest concern to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. No, that would be many of the creatures that make their homes there, possibly threatened by a nasty critter that does not belong west of the Continental Divide.