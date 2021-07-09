20% Off Lowe’s Gift Cards with Citi ThankYou Points (1.25 CPP) (Promo Expires on 7/13)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday. I just received an email from Citi regarding my Citi Double Cash Credit Card, but the promo is really about getting 20% off Lowe’s Gift Cards (both physical and digital). From today (Friday, July 9) through Tuesday, July 13, you can get Lowe’s GCs for 20% off when you pay with Citi ThankYou Points. For example, a $100 Lowe’s GC normally costs 10,000 Citi ThankYou Points, but during this promo, it only costs 8,000 Citi ThankYou Points. This comes out to a value of 1.25 cents per point (CPP) or 1.375 CPP if you have a Citi Rewards+ Credit Card.