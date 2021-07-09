Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

FDA-approved drugs may slow, reverse Alzheimer’s damage

By Jim Dryden-WUSTL
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have identified potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as existing drugs that have therapeutic potential against these targets. The potential targets are defective proteins that lead to the buildup of amyloid in the brain, contributing to the onset of problems with memory and thinking that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The 15 existing drugs the researchers identified have received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for other purposes, providing the possibility of clinical trials that could begin sooner than is typical, the researchers say.

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Brain Research#Alzheimer#Washington University#Csf#Apoe
