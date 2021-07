("Premier Miton" or the "Company") Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified that today, an award over 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company ('Shares') in the form of a nil cost contingent share award, granted on 10 July 2018 and which vested on 12 July 2021, was automatically exercised in favour of Mike O'Shea, a PDMR. The Shares are satisfied from an Employee Benefit Trust. Of those Shares awarded, 141,601 Shares were sold today to satisfy the resultant income tax and National Insurance liability and the balance of 158,339 Shares will transfer to Mike O'Shea in satisfaction of the award.