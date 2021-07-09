Helicopters will drop oral rabies vaccine for raccoons on Cape

Stormy day down here on Cape Cod today! Tropical Storm Elsa spent much of this morning and afternoon lashing us with wind and rain before moving on to Maine and Canada. Also in the news: Helicopters will drop oral rabies vaccine for raccoons for the first time in a decade on Cape Cod; COVID-19 variant surveillance moves to for-profit labs with transparency lacking; Cape businesses are suffering from a T-shirt shortage; and nine years after near-extinction, MVYRadio moves into 'new island home'