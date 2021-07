Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.