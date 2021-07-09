Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Local leaders urge vaccinations as New York State Fair approaches

FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
With the New York State Fair approaching, local leaders are keeping an eye on vaccination rates in communities.

Mayor Ben Walsh has been encouraging the community to get their vaccine with the low vaccination rates for some Syracuse area zip codes.

Walsh said that the fair is a great opportunity to get together and hopes everyone gets their vaccines by then.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said there will be a walk up vaccination site for Johnson & Johnson shots if attendees want them.

The fair will be using the honor system and encourages masks and social distancing, as well as getting the vaccine since capacity is going to be 100%.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

