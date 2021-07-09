Antiguo Lobo opens for multi-regional Mexican cuisine in Chamblee

Antiguo Lobo, a Mexican restraurant and tequila bar from restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr., is now open in Chamblee. Meaning “old wolf” in Spanish, Antiguo Lobo is located at 5370 Peachtree Road and pays homage to Jesús Oñate Jr.’s father, Jesús Oñate Sr., who came to the United States from his hometown Jose de La Paz – a small village in the state of Jalisco in Mexico – in 1971. He opened his first metro Atlanta restaurant in Chamblee, eventually owning five locations of Monterrey restaurant, El Sombrero, the Lazy Donkey and eight El Ranchero restaurants throughout Georgia before he died in 2018.