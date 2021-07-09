Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Antiguo Lobo opens for multi-regional Mexican cuisine in Chamblee

By Yvonne Zusel
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antiguo Lobo, a Mexican restraurant and tequila bar from restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr., is now open in Chamblee. Meaning “old wolf” in Spanish, Antiguo Lobo is located at 5370 Peachtree Road and pays homage to Jesús Oñate Jr.’s father, Jesús Oñate Sr., who came to the United States from his hometown Jose de La Paz – a small village in the state of Jalisco in Mexico – in 1971. He opened his first metro Atlanta restaurant in Chamblee, eventually owning five locations of Monterrey restaurant, El Sombrero, the Lazy Donkey and eight El Ranchero restaurants throughout Georgia before he died in 2018.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Norcross, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Cuisine#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Spanish#Exploremetro Atlanta#House#Pontiac#Atldiningnews#Twitter#Ajcdining#Instagram#Ajc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Muchacho to expand and more dining news from the week

Michael Lennox, the owner of Electric Hospitality Co., has several metro Atlanta projects in the works, Atlanta Magazine reports. Lennox plans to bring his popular Reynoldstown coffee and taco concept Muchacho to a two-story building behind Leon’s Full Service in Decatur by March 2022. The menu will offer double the items as the original location, which opened in 2017, serving tortas, bowls and platters in addition to tacos.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Serpas True Food closes after 12 years in Old Fourth Ward

Longtime Old Fourth Ward restaurant Serpas True Food has closed after 12 years. The restaurant, which owner Scott Serpas opened in the Studioplex development in 2009 in a space that was once a cotton storage facility, announced the closure in a post on its Instagram account. The post cited an inability to come to an agreement on the lease with the building’s landlord as reason for the closure.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cats and dogs available for adoption at Atlantic Station

Best Friends in Atlanta is hosting a mobile pet adoption event today in Atlanta. The sanctuary for foster pets in Marietta will have its mobile adoption vehicle parked on the Atlantic Green at the Atlantic Station mall, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW. Six dogs and 10 cats will be available to take home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will include a mix of puppies and kittens, according to organizers from Best Friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy