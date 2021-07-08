Atlanta Motor Speedway “Laps for Charity” Friday

Race fans have one more opportunity to drive their own cars around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s current configuration before it undergoes major changes for 2022. Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on the iconic 1.54-mile oval on Friday, July 9. The event kicks off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend, with fans getting the first laps of the weekend on the track and proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.