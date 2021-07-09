Ontario County Office of Sheriff warns about phone scams

The Ontario County Office of Sheriff reports that there have been several incidents within the past week regarding individual(s) calling residents in Ontario County purporting to be a Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller states that “that there are pending charges against them for failing to appear for grand jury and contempt of court” at which time the caller seeks payment of money in order to remove the charges from them. One victim reported that the caller purporting to be a road patrol sergeant requested approximately $50,000.00. At this time we are not aware of any victim(s) making payment!

If anyone has received these types of calls you are encouraged to contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to file a report by calling 9-1-1. As a reminder no deputy or member of the Ontario County Office of Sheriff will request payment for any outstanding criminal charge.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)