Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County Office of Sheriff warns about phone scams

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raOMX_0asKc91r00

The Ontario County Office of Sheriff reports that there have been several incidents within the past week regarding individual(s) calling residents in Ontario County purporting to be a Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller states that “that there are pending charges against them for failing to appear for grand jury and contempt of court” at which time the caller seeks payment of money in order to remove the charges from them. One victim reported that the caller purporting to be a road patrol sergeant requested approximately $50,000.00. At this time we are not aware of any victim(s) making payment!

If anyone has received these types of calls you are encouraged to contact the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to file a report by calling 9-1-1. As a reminder no deputy or member of the Ontario County Office of Sheriff will request payment for any outstanding criminal charge.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#At This Time#Contempt Of Court#Android#Ios#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Victor, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Judge rules one of Kolb’s statement after DWI crash near Victor home will be suppressed at trial

A court hearing that happened Thursday in the DWI case of former Assemblyman Brian Kolb resulted in key pieces of data being suppressed. Kolb was charged with misdemeanor DWI after a crash near his driveway at the end of 2019. He pleaded not guilty, and did not seek re-election. However, the court has been considering whether certain pieces of evidence would be allowed at his trial.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo driver ticketed, bicyclist sent to Geneva General Hospital after Seneca Falls crash

On Saturday around 11:50 a.m. the Seneca County 911 Center received a call reporting a bicyclist struck by a vehicle on Balsley Road. According to the Seneca Falls Police Department, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene- where it was determined that a vehicle operated by Josiah Soto, 18, of Waterloo was attempting a left turn out of a local business when he struck a bicycle operated by Peter Van Echaute, 50, of Seneca Falls.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Sinkiewicz: If Bowman “had a Native American name, we wouldn’t even be talking about it,” recorded conversation with Seneca County DA surfaces

A few days after the arraignment of Fayette’s Charles Bowman at the Seneca Falls Town Court on Wednesday, July 13, criminal defense attorney John Alder Stevens says Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz has “turned the victim into the defendant.” And there’s evidence to substantiate that claim with a bombshell audio recording surfacing between Sinkiewicz and his client from last September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy