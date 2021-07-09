Weather Explained: Hot car safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to see a small chance of severe weather this evening across the area. The severe threat will mostly be for places near Rapid City and locations south and east. The biggest threat for severe weather will be in Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties between 5-8PM. Some of the storms may contain damaging winds and large hail. Rain will clear out of the area around midnight and we will be dry for most of the night and tomorrow morning. Some more storms may affect our area in the afternoon and evening tomorrow, but the severe weather threat is low. After tomorrow, things will dry out for next week and get really hot, especially Wednesday-Friday.