St. Joseph’s Health Hospital will require all employees to be vaccinated

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BH4V7_0asKbcNm00

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital announced Thursday that they will require all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine requirement applies to Trinity Health’s 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide, including approximately 4,200 St. Joseph’s Health colleagues.

Nearly 80% of St. Joseph’s Health employees are currently vaccinated.

Employees at Trinity Health and its Health Ministries must meet deadlines. Most locations are requiring proof of vaccination by Sept. 21, 2021.

Exemptions for religious or health reasons must be formally requested, documented, and approved.

Employees who do not meet criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will face termination.

