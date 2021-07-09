Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Netherlands

What Is Cell Cultured Meat and When Can You Try It?

By Avery Hurt
Discover Mag
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanni Rützler, an Austrian nutrition scientist, made history in 2013 when she became the first person to taste meat grown in a lab rather than a pasture — or factory farm. The burger she described as tasting “as juicy as meat can be, but different” was developed by Mark Post and colleagues at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Josh Schonwald, an American food writer, also got a bite of lab burger at the press event in London. His take? “It wasn't unpleasant.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

www.discovermagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultured Meat#Meat Production#Ground Meat#Plant Based Foods#Nutrition#Austrian#Maastricht University#American#Post#Israeli#Future Meat#Memphis Meats#Upside Foods#Wildtype
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Related
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

Nestle is Reportedly Preparing to Launch Cell-Cultured Meat

Swiss food giant Nestle is innovating its product lines to include cell-cultured meat, according to a Bloomberg report that revealed the multinational conglomerate will begin developing cultured meat alongside its growing range of plant-based products. Nestle will begin working with the Israeli start-up Future Meat Technologies Ltd. to produce the...
DietsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is the Green Mediterranean Diet, and Should You Try It?

First there was the Mediterranean diet. You know, the one brimming with vegetables, fruit, olive oil, whole grains and seafood that's been linked to benefits like better heart health and weight loss. Now there's a new version, called the green Mediterranean diet, that's said to be even healthier. But are...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Secrets and pies: the battle to get lab-grown meat on the menu

Not a week goes by without Elliot Swartz receiving at least one request from researchers asking him where they can find cell lines (a cell culture developed from a single cell) for use in cellular agriculture – an essential tool for creating lab-grown meat. “One of the most important things that cell lines offer is that they enable researchers to just get started in this new field,” says Swartz, who works in New York as a senior scientist at the Good Food Institute (GFI) – a nonprofit focused on advancing cellular agriculture and bringing its products to our shelves and stomachs as quickly as possible. Helping researchers is a core part of his role. In the case of cell lines, however, there’s very little he can do.
NutritionPosted by
Well+Good

Understanding the Difference Between Complete and Incomplete Protein Is Critical for Everyone (but Particularly Those Who Eat Plant-Based)

Here's the question every vegetarian and vegan dreads the most: "How do you get enough protein?" (The runner-up: "Don't you miss bacon?") It's an annoying yet well-intentioned question. After all, the most common forms of protein—you know, the macronutrient shown to be responsible for building muscle, repairing tissue, and assisting in vital bodily functions like blood clotting and the immune response—come from animal foods like chicken, fish, beef, and eggs. What do you do if you don't eat those foods?
AgricultureNBC New York

Faux Fish Looks to Ride the Growing Wave of Alternative Meats

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 27% in 2020 to $7 billion, a market largely dominated by alternative meat and milk products. Alternative seafood is one of the fastest growing segments of that industry, being driven by both start-ups and established seafood providers alike. More than $80 million was...
ShoppingTelegraph

Why grill your meat when you can smoke it?!

Did you know that 75% of Americans own a grill? We're talking to the other 25%. For amateurs or full-fledged smoked meat masters, this Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smokers helps you prepare restaurant-quality briskets or ribs and more without the hassle of using charcoal or propane. Built-in thermostat temperature control and an 1,800 watt heating element allows for consistent smoking, while two chrome-coated smoking racks give you the space to smoke up to four chickens, two turkeys, two racks of ribs, or two pork butts.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Human Cells Use Detergent-Like Protein to Clean Up Invading Intracellular Bacteria

Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Yale University School of Medicine, have discovered how a protein called APOL3 that is made throughout much of the body can wipe out invading bacteria by acting like a detergent attacking an oily mark. Tests against Salmonella and other bacteria found that this killer cleaner protein thwarts infections by dissolving bacterial membranes. And while scientists already knew that cells could attack bacterial membranes, the new study uncovers what appears to be the first example of a protective intracellular protein with detergent-like action.
CancerFuturity

Protein blocks tumor cells spreading via bloodstream

A specialized protein appears to help prevent tumor cells from entering the bloodstream and spreading to other parts of the body, researchers report. “We have discovered that this protein, TRPM7, senses the pressure of fluid flowing in the circulation and stops the cells from spreading through the vascular system,” says Kaustav Bera, a Johns Hopkins University PhD candidate in chemical and biomolecular engineering and a lead author of the study.
Agriculturefinchannel.com

Nestlé Explores Emerging Technologies for Cultured Meat

The FINANCIAL — To understand the potential of future meat alternatives, Nestlé is closely monitoring scientific trends and exploring emerging technologies. The company is evaluating innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and start-ups. Such novel technologies can lead to more environmentally friendly products, Nestlé notes.
DietsNews-Medical.net

Plant-based diet rich in soy reduces troubling menopause symptoms by 84%

A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found a plant-based diet rich in soy reduces moderate-to-severe hot flashes by 84%, from nearly five per day to fewer than one per day. During the 12-week study, nearly 60% of women became totally free of moderate-to-severe hot flashes. Overall hot flashes (including mild ones) decreased by 79%.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Vitamin B12 Liquid Drops Supplement – The Best Form of Vitamin B12

With Veganism On the Rise, This Company Is Standing Up To Meet Growing Supplement Demand. Vitamin B12 is a critical but often overlooked nutrient in the world of health and beauty, but this is a huge mistake! Why? Because unlike many other vitamins, the body doesn’t produce it naturally, it has to be obtained through diet.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Delta variant can cause infection in just 15 seconds — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (July 15): With the new Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant, infections can spread very quickly in just 15 seconds via airborne route, said Health director-general Tan sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said the airborne infection would raise the infectivity rate (R-naught or Rt) in the community, which...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.

Comments / 0

Community Policy