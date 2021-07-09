What Is Cell Cultured Meat and When Can You Try It?
Hanni Rützler, an Austrian nutrition scientist, made history in 2013 when she became the first person to taste meat grown in a lab rather than a pasture — or factory farm. The burger she described as tasting “as juicy as meat can be, but different” was developed by Mark Post and colleagues at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Josh Schonwald, an American food writer, also got a bite of lab burger at the press event in London. His take? “It wasn't unpleasant.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement.www.discovermagazine.com
Comments / 0