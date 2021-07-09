Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District holds Fish Stocking Sale

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8e1F_0asKat2G00

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The pick-up date is Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

To get an order form or order on-line, go to our website at: www.cayugaswcd.org or call us at (315)252-4171, ext. 4. We are available Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Water Conservation#Grass Carp#Nys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Politics
News Break
iPad
Related
Bath, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Village of Bath upgrades water pipes prone to leaking

The Village of Bath will be upgrading old water infrastructure as part of a plan from the 2018 New York State Public Service Commission’s Leak Prone Pipe Replacement Program. The program will enhance the safety and reliability of services provided by Bath Electric, Gas, and Water Systems. BEGWS has replaced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy