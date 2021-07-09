The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District holds Fish Stocking Sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds will be available for sale, including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill and minnows. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a NYS DEC permit in order purchase them. The Conservation District is currently taking orders for these species. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The pick-up date is Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

To get an order form or order on-line, go to our website at: www.cayugaswcd.org or call us at (315)252-4171, ext. 4. We are available Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)