Business

DOJ: St. Jude Agrees to Pay $27 Million for Allegedly Selling Defective Heart Devices

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Department of Justice, St. Jude Medical Inc. (St. Jude) has agreed to pay $27 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act that, between November 2014 and October 2016, it knowingly sold defective heart devices to health care facilities that, in turn, implanted the devices into patients insured by federal health care programs. St. Jude was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in January 2017.

