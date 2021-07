Salt Life is committed to growing its physical footprint. The beach-inspired apparel and accessories brand is set to open stores in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Galveston, Texas, within the next couple of months. The two new locations will pave the way for continued growth in 2022 and beyond, said the company, which is owned by Delta Apparel. Plans are underway to open at least five additional retail locations in 2022.