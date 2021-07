Caribe Hilton is the birthplace of the Piña Colada, and Hilton Wants to Share Recipes for Pina Colada Day to Help You Enjoy this Tropical Delight all Year. With Caribe Hilton as the birthplace of the Piña Colada , Hilton shares two recipes – one classic and one with a unique twist – to help you raise a glass on National Piña Colada Day July 10. But no worries if you missed the holiday, with these two recipes, you can enjoy this cocktail all year long.