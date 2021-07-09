Corinth's Glenn adds volleyball to duties

Cameron Glenn’s workload just got a little heavier.

Corinth’s boys and girls soccer coach was approved by the school board Thursday to also be head volleyball coach. He replaces Emma Heubi, who recently moved to Missouri.

Corinth also named a new girls basketball head coach, promoting assistant Clark Whitten.

Glenn has been head coach for the girls soccer team the past nine years, and then he took over the boys last year as well. He’s also been a volleyball assistant the entire time.

He believes he can handle the extra duties.

“That’s the biggest thing I think about, is I’ve got to manage my time great and make sure when I’m here, it’s getting 100% of me,” Glenn said. “… The most important thing is getting home and giving 100% to my wife and my kids. Just turning switches on and off throughout the day and giving it all I’ve got while I’m in that particular situation, that’s the only way I can get it done.”

He’ll have good help in the form of Ashley Howell, a former player of Glenn’s who will be an assistant for both soccer and volleyball. Also, Brent Johnson was hired to help with soccer.

Glenn said he considers himself and Howell co-head coaches in volleyball.

“She has been the driving force this summer for these kids and been so incredible,” he said. “You can’t get it done without great help, and she is the definition of that.”

The Lady Warriors, who consistently field strong teams, went 11-5 last season and reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

Meanwhile, Whitten inherits a basketball program that has fallen on hard times.

Corinth has suffered through five-straight losing campaigns, including a 6-13 mark last season.

Whitten has been an assistant the last three years, under two different head coaches.

“I think there’s some familiarity there, which will help,” he said. “There’s some opportunity there. We’ve got some size that’ll help. Guard play is going to be what we’re going to have to develop.”