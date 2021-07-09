Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Matt Damon Explains How He Prepared to Play a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

By Matt Donnelly
AOL Corp
 9 days ago

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”. To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father who sacrifices everything to help free his daughter from a French prison, after she is convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad —— Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the film.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Stillwater, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Camille Cottin
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporter#Identity Politics#French#Church#Democrat#Variety Newsletters#Email Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
WorldABC News

Zero risk? Virus cases test Olympic organizers' assurances

TOKYO -- Two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday, highlighting the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world's biggest sports event plays out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy