Review: American Airlines 789 Business Class
For our summer vacation trip to Europe, we booked economy class tickets, and secured upgrades to business class at booking. American Airlines in business class to Europe isn’t exactly luxurious, especially in the current environment. Thankfully, the American Airlines 789 business class has the Collins Aerospace Super Diamond seat, so comfort and privacy made the trip very comfortable. I’ve flown in this seat a few times on American flights around the US, so it was nice to experience it on long haul flights.www.travelcodex.com
