These moves could damage your credit score -- and make it harder for you to borrow when you need to. Your credit score isn't just a random number. Rather, it's calculated based on a number of factors -- how timely you are with your bills, how much credit you use at once, and whether you tend to borrow responsibly. Having a higher credit score could make it easier for you to qualify for a loan or snag a lower interest rate on one. But if you make these seemingly innocent moves, your credit score could end up taking a plunge.