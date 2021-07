A Montreal man will be among the first in Canada to utilise medical aid in dying following the country’s revision of the law.Yves Monette, 62, has been granted permission to receive medical aid in dying from an authorised doctor on Wednesday.This came after Mr Monette was previously denied the option given the fact that he did not meet the criteria.But in March, the country’s lawmakers voted to expand the country’s laws to allow intolerably suffering Canadians who are not terminally ill to also end their life. In two years, the law would also expand to those “suffering solely from grievous...