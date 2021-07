One of the biggest MMO Kickstarters of all time and a long-awaited PvP game launched this past week… but you might not know it if you look around at what others are playing. While some people are indeed playing and enjoying Crowfall, it’s not that many: Some players tallied up the server count and came up with a peak of 3,150 concurrent players during launch week, which was but a very small fraction of the overall registered playerbase (or the even nearly 17,000 players who backed the game).