Connections: Discussing the state of food trucks in 2021

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Troop Top Thursday at WaterFire Arts Center- Visitors are invited to join WaterFire on Thursday nights for great vibes with our friends from Troop PVD. While there be sure to check out the latest exhibit “Eye to Eye- Photographs and projects by Mary Beth Meehan. Meehan is an independent photographer, writer, and educator, who has spent more than twenty years embedding herself in communities across the United States. Beginning in her native New England, and continuing in the Midwest, the American South, and Silicon Valley, her work, which combines image, text, and large-scale public installation, stems from her belief in a collaborative process that should function in and for the communities it reflects. Co-opting the scale of celebrity and advertising, Meehan’s portrait banners activate public spaces and spark conversations among and about the people who inhabit them. This show will comprise recent works from installations in Georgia, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.