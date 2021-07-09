Memories from the WHS Class of 1971: It’s a question of chemistry

Becca Dickens will conduct an introduction to meditation on Thursday, July 15 from 6-7 pm at the Shelbyville Senior Center. Learn some of the benefits of meditation and do a few short, guided meditations that you can do at home. This focus will be on how meditation can help with problems such as stress, anxiety, depression, overwhelm, self doubt. Meditation is surprisingly practical and helps with everyday problems small and large. It improves the way you react to struggles and challenges, making you better able to help yourself, your family, your friends and community. Suggested $10 class fee at the door. To register fill out the form on the contact page subject line Meditate at regenerativelifefarm.com or contact Becca Dickens at 505-433-0664.