Boyne, Charlevoix lead the way in area All-LMC softball honors
Anytime a conference places multiple teams in the regional round and has two make it beyond that point, the talent within speaks for itself. That's exactly what could be found Lake Michigan Conference for softball this year, with Charlevoix, Kalkaska and Traverse City St. Francis all enjoying strong campaigns that extended well into the postseason, while Boyne City also put together a strong regular season.www.petoskeynews.com
