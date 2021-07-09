Cancel
Missouri State

Clueless in Missouri

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiring confidence. Not. Missouri’s health care system remains stable. If you are concerned about getting the #COVID #vaccination, please get the facts from the scientists. [….]. “Stable” is what you say about a patient that may get better or may die. It’s not something you say about something doing well.

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Missouri StateUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. July 8, 2021. Editorial: MO Gov. Mike Parson pretends we should run for our lives — from one CDC epidemiologist. With Missouri ranking dead last in keeping its people safe from COVID-19 and one of the Springfield hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID patients already out of ventilators, Gov. Mike Parson is responding the only way he seems to know how, with a family-sized plate of counterproductive partisan prate.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Map: Missouri COVID hotspots

The COVID-19 comeback across the U.S. is putting pressure on hospitals at a time when some of them are busy just trying to catch up on surgeries and other procedures that were put on hold during the pandemic. With the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, cases in the U.S....
Missouri Stateshowmeprogress.com

Meanwhile, in Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Mo is struggling with surging Covid volumes. Cox has plenty of ventilators, PPE, but our heroic RT staff need re-enforcements. If you are an RT and can come to our aid please call or text 417-269-5627 We would be so grateful. [….]. Coming soon to a Missouri hospital near...
Missouri Stateshowmeprogress.com

Meanwhile, in Johnson County, Missouri

Megan Jaeger introduced herself as a Christian, a homeschooling mother of two, a wife to a military member, the owner of a farm north of Warrensburg and was previously a physical education teacher. She is also a member of Johnson County Freedom Keepers, which hosted an anti-mask protest in front of JCCHS last year.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) is set to campaign for former Missouri governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Saturday. An invitation tweeted out by Greitens on Wednesday bills the event at the Once Upon a Time Ranch in Robertsville, Mo., as a “grassroots rally” featuring Giuliani, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Veterans for Trump co-chair Jessie Jane Duff.
Missouri StateWebster County Citizen

This is the Fastest Shrinking Place in Missouri

The U.S. population grew by just 0.35% between July 2019 and July 2020, the smallest annual growth rate in well over a century. Driven in part by restrictions on immigration and a declining birth rate, stagnant population growth may have profound and far reaching consequences -- including reduced economic growth, stagnanting home values, and fewer workers to support an aging population.
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

The contentious history of Medicaid in Missouri

The Missouri legislature’s recent special session on Medicaid involves a dominant state issue with a long and fascinating history. It begins in 1945, when President Harry Truman called for a national health insurance program. Twenty years later, Congress added two health-care provisions of Truman’s vision into the Social Security law....
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona’s electoral votes. Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Missouri StatePosted by
Upworthy

Family goes to court after Missouri rejects son's name change. That's all he wanted for his 8th birthday.

An 8-year-old boy recently celebrated his birthday but wasn't able to receive the gift he wanted — that of a name change. His family said the State of Missouri is not allowing him to change his name. The boy's identity has been kept anonymous and for that sake, we shall refer to him as 'Francis.' He is a transgender and asked for his name to be changed in his birth certificate but the state denied Francis a name change, on account that they were trying to change his identity. Francis identifies as a boy and has done so for a while. His parents accepted him for who he is and has helped him embrace his true self. “Trans kids are normal kids,” said his father, reported Fox 5 Vegas.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.

Comments / 0

