Monroe County, NY

Connections: What you need to know about the LDD moth infestation

wxxinews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve recently seen unseasonably barren trees or trees covered in caterpillars, it’s likely due to the recent infestation of Lymantria Dispar Dispar -- or LDD -- moths in Upstate New York. You may know them by their more common name, gypsy moths, prior to the push to change it due to the reference to a culturally offensive slur. The state DEC says the population of the moths this spring is the highest it has been in about three decades. The invasive caterpillars munch on leaves and shower their excrement at a rate that some say sounds like rain.

www.wxxinews.org

#Ldd#Moths#Infestation#Finger Lakes#Ldd#Dec#Forester
