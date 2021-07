Among Us will have its own editions in Physical format this same 2021 for the current consoles. So has announced InnerSloth, creators of the successful multiplayer game, along with Maximum Games, presenting up to three different editions loaded with extras from 29,99 euros and that they will arrive in stores at the end of this year, on a specific date yet to be confirmed. In total, players who want to get Among Us in physical edition will be able to choose between the so-called Crewman Edition, Imposter Edition Y Expelled Edition in order to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Y Nintendo Switch.