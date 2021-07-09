Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Fire Welcomes Newly Appointed Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prescott Fire Department welcomes Thomas Knapp as the newly appointed Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal. Tom started with the department on June 28, 2021. Fire Chief Dennis Light shared that “Deputy Chief Knapp is joining the department with over 20 years of experience in fire departments throughout the State of Arizona. His selection was made following a nationwide search that netted upwards of twenty highly qualified individuals. Chief Knapp will be a great asset for our department as he fulfills the role to provide oversight for the operations and community risk reduction divisions.”

