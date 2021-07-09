Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Ballad of DeVante Parker: From Bust to Boom?

By Evan Morris
dolphinstalk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Dolphins drafted DeVante Parker back in 2015, you should’ve seen my face. Pure joy, surpassed perhaps only by the moment Tua Tagovailoa became a Miami Dolphin in last year’s draft. After the 2014 NFL season, Dolphins fans began eyeing Parker, the explosive wide receiver from Louisville. By the...

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Giants#Ereck Flowers#Lions#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#Dolphins#Fuller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins make several changes to roster

With the Miami Dolphins training camp set to open soon, the team handled some personnel matters on Friday through a trio of transactions. The Dolphins signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford to a new contract, while releasing center Tyler Gauthier and safety Brian Cole. Ford was a seventh-round selection by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What do fantasy projections expect for DeVante Parker in 2021?

Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is in a bit of an odd spot. He played through a quarterback change in 2020 and didn’t necessarily show as much chemistry with the new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, as he did with the prior one. And the Dolphins followed up on that development by adding to premiere assets to the wide receiver room in Will Fuller (free agency) and Jaylen Waddle (the NFL draft).
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Devante Parker trains next generation of football stars in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville football star Devante Parker is back in town. The NFL pro held his first football camp in his hometown, training Louisville's next generation of professional football players. What You Need To Know. Devante Parker is a wide receiver and former U of L...
NFLWLKY.com

DeVante Parker hosts camp in Louisville for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native DeVante Parker was in town on Saturday holding his first football camp in the city. "Wind down some, sit back, enjoy and have fun with the kids. That's all that's it's about," Parker said. The former University of Louisville, Ballard High School and current Miami...
NFLMPNnow

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker will look to rebound after a bit of a down year following his breakout of 2019. Below, we look at Parker's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Parker recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, playing a full...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Insight into Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson, and Miami Dolphins’ QB situation

If football weren’t such a cold, ruthless meritocracy, there’d be a little more sympathy and certainly a lot more patience for Tua Tagovailoa…and perhaps not as much chatter about the Dolphins being interested in Deshaun Watson. The Miami Dolphins’ second-year quarterback is the first to admit he wasn’t great as a rookie. But he certainly wasn’t terrible either.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins tight end situation hangs on their belief in Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins have yet to make Mike Gesicki a rich man with a contract extension. That could change but what if it doesn’t?. Good tight ends in Miami have been hard to find and in reality, Gesicki is probably the best the team has had since Randy McMichael but that doesn’t mean he will be around longer than 2021. The Dolphins may not be talking about a deal with him, at least one not publicly known, but they should.
NFLNFL

AFC East training camp preview: Bills must protect Josh Allen; Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

2020 record: 13-3 Location: ADPRO Training Center, Orchard Park, New York. Most important position battle: Guard. Buffalo shuffled its offensive line last spring after signing former Panthers tackle Daryl Williams as a one-year rental. The move pushed Cody Ford, now a third-year lineman, inside to right and left guard, where he started seven games before suffering a season-ending torn meniscus. Now Ford is back in the fold, likely to stay at LG. So Williams is at RT, this time on a multi-year deal, Jon Feliciano, who started nine games, is at RG and Ike Boettger, who logged seven starts, is also in the mix. Add to this group a former second-round pick -- and All-Pro lamp salesman -- Forrest Lamp and two mid-round tackle selections, and it's pretty crowded in the trenches. Protecting Josh Allen is no small task, and Buffalo did a fine job of it last year (ranking ninth in sacks allowed and 10th overall according to Pro Football Focus) despite the inconsistency in the middle of the line. But Ford and Feliciano could be at risk. Buffalo didn't focus on depth at guard this offseason for no reason.
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins could still consider trading for Deshaun Watson

According to a recent report, the Miami Dolphins have not ruled out the possibility of trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The report comes as a major surprise to anyone who thought that the Dolphins organization was completely committed to 23-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “We’re told the Dolphins have...
Miami, FLdolphinstalk.com

Colin Cowherd Discusses Pressure Tua is Under Entering Year Two

Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor on Fox Sports discuss the pressure Tua Tagovailoa is facing entering his second season as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. They talk about if Tua will make a big leap in his second season and what they expect out of him this year.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

2021 Defensive Guide – Miami Dolphins

Well, Dolfans, we’re just three weeks away from the start of training camp. Every morning I wake up and feel the heat and humidity and look out at the morning haze. I can’t help but reminisce about the July mornings getting ready to go to lifting and conditioning with a 7-on-7 league sprinkled in here and there. The dog days of summer are nearly upon us, and that means football is almost back!
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 former Miami Dolphins draft busts that are still in the league

The Miami Dolphins have drafted some really bad players over the years but some of them have managed to stick around in the NFL after leaving Miami. They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and for some of the Miami Dolphins’ previous draft picks, that holds true. Did the Dolphins give up too quickly on these six players or were they looking for starters instead of backups? Regardless, these six players were drafted by the Dolphins and are still in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy