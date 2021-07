By now, fans of six-time WSBK champion racer Jonathan Rea are all probably aware that although he’s undeniably talented on track, he doesn’t have a license to ride motorbikes on the road. He’s thought about changing that a few times over the years, but life kept getting in the way. For one, there are all those races to consider, jetting off to different race circuits. There’s also a lot of training if you want to stay in peak physical condition to remain a world champion-level superbike racer. Who has time to get their road license?