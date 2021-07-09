Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Oh, Come On. Mask Mandates Aren’t Needed But They’re Not Flight Attendants’ Fault

By Gary Leff
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don’t think the federal mask mandate is good policy. Airlines already required masks before it was put in place earlier this year, the masks allowed to satisfy the requirement provide little protection, and vaccinated travelers shouldn’t need to be masked (and those who have chosen not to get vaccinated I’m less worried about). Kids are at statistically lower risk than older Americans who have had a shot.

viewfromthewing.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#The Masks#Americans#Nazis#Justinbaragona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Aerospace & DefenseDallas News

Flight attendants aren’t ready to abandon face masks, but pandemic is still challenging air crews

Last week, the flight attendants union at Southwest Airlines posed a question to members on its Facebook page: Should the union “advocate to end the mask mandate sooner?”. The answers from weary flight attendants ranged from “End the mandate” to “NO!” They also showed the evolving struggle airline crew members face as their industry tries to recover from the pandemic.
FAAKCCI.com

FAA will look into American Airlines flight delayed by mask mandate noncompliance

Federal officials say they will look into a group of 30 "disruptive" high schoolers who American Airlines removed from a Bahamas-bound flight on Monday. American Airlines said the teens were kicked off flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau after they were told to wear federally mandated masks, caused a scene, and did not follow the instructions of the crew. A source familiar with the incident said the group was chaperoned by only one adult who was no more than 22 years old.
LifestyleNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AA Flight to the Bahamas Delayed an Entire Day for Dispute Over Mask Mandate

An American Airlines flight to from North Carolina to the Bahamas was delayed overnight after a group of students refused to comply with the federal mask mandate, according to the airline. Flight 893 was scheduled to take off Monday morning from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 9:30 a.m. but was...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Flight Attendant Happy To Let Flirtatious Woman Defy Mask Rule In First Class

We’ve heard a lot about flight attendants sparring with passengers over masks, but what often is not mentioned is that many flight attendants are laidback concerning masks and some do not even enforce it. That was the case on a recent Delta flight in which a flight attendant made clear she would not enforce the mask mandate and a flirtatious woman in first class took full advantage of it.
Public Healthwtyefm.com

CDC Mask Recommendations Not a Mandate

(Undated) – The new mask recommendations from the CDC are not mandates. According to Governor, J.B. Pritzker, while schools are “supposed to follow CDC guidance,” the new recommendations are not a mask mandate. The CDC recently issued health guidance recommending that all individuals age two and up who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 should wear masks indoors. Some fear kids who aren’t vaccinated will be discriminated against if masks are required in schools. To see the press release from the IDPH regarding the new guidelines from the CDC in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BoardingArea

Americans Facing Long Waits for Passport Renewals

Travel demand is quickly getting close to pre-pandemic levels. But Americans looking to travel abroad, have a new problem in their hands, besides the many rules and requirements they need to check. If their passport is expired, betting it renewed could be a headache. More than 1 million passports are...
Public Healthsportswar.com

It doesn’t affect me other than this thread about mask mandates

Los Angeles county re-imposing indoor mask mandate starting this weekend -- HiltonHeadHoo 07/15/2021 5:25PM. People are voluntarily remasking here due to low vaccination rates -- ARKHOO 07/16/2021 09:30AM. I voluntarily mask because I don't trust the unvaxxed to mask. ** -- 79 Wahoo 07/16/2021 10:05AM. Vaccine is not fail proof....
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Ulster County, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Letter: Restore the mask mandate

Recently, we learned that at least one Ulster County resident had tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19. From all I have read, the Delta variant spreads very quickly. It is not only impacting the unvaccinated, but also the fully vaccinated. I have two children who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated. My family wears masks anytime we go to work, or the store etc. We do our part to keep our youngest safe. We do our part to keep those in the community that are immune-compromised safe. We are all fully vaccinated.
Iowa StateKGLO News

Will Iowans keep wearing masks even when they’re not mandated?

DES MOINES — While many Iowans are relieved most of the “Masks Required” signs have come down, there are some who will continue keeping their faces covered well after the COVID-19 pandemic fades away. Epidemiologist Ajay Sethi says the U-S may be on the verge of joining other countries where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy