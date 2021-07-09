MORSE: Patriots Roster Analysis – Part 4 TE, FB, Special Teams

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.