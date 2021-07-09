Cancel
Just like old times? 'Black Widow' sneak previews score pandemic-best $13.9 million

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 9 days ago
While it remains to be seen if the trend continues through the weekend, it seems movie audiences are eager for an opening night experience like the pre-pandemic days. Sneak previews of Marvel Studios' Black Widow earned nearly $14 million nationwide on Thursday.

The figure bests sneaks for the first big hits of the pandemic era: A Quiet Place Part II earned $4.8 million in its preview debut back in May, and Fast 9 -- the most successful movie of the year to date -- made $7.1 million on its Thursday opening a month later.

Black Widow, the standalone prequel adventure of star and executive producer Scarlett Johansson's Avenger, has already made more than $22 million from 30 overseas markets. Stateside, it's been buoyed by solid reviews: aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has it "Certified Fresh" with a score of 81%.

Black Widow is also available to watch via Disney+ Premier Access.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
Until now, the major studios have been loath to disclose viewership numbers for movies sent to the home simultaneously because of the pandemic. Perception is everything. A day after The Walt Disney Co. announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to $218.8 million — including $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access and $158.8 million in global box office — the company’s stock jumped 4 percent July 12 while theater stocks dipped across the board.

