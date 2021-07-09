W.Va. temporarily barred from enforcing new syringe exchange restrictions while judge considers constitutional challenge

--- A federal judge in Huntington is continuing to temporarily block a contentious bill for syringe service programs that was supposed to take effect Friday. As long as the block remains in effect, state health officials are barred from enforcing provisions in Senate Bill 334 that would require programs offering syringe exchanges to host a number of other harm reduction services, force them to deny clean needles to those who don’t return with their used needles and require them to only serve clients with state IDs.