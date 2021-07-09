Cancel
Chicago, IL

What You Need to Know About the Special Edition Chicago Auto Show 2021

By Olessa Hanzlik
urbanmatter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Auto Show 2021 officials announced they received approval from state and city officials to host a special edition of the show July 15-19 at McCormick Place. It will be one of the McCormick Place’s first live, in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The special edition show will move to the West Building of the McCormick Place complex and expand outdoors to take advantage of July weather. With the show’s move, attendees will now experience more outdoor test-drive opportunities, test tracks, and technology demonstrations, which will take place along Indiana Avenue and surrounding city streets. Some of these outdoor opportunities include the Camp Jeep and Ram Truck indoor test tracks, Subaru’s popular pet adoption event, and Ford experiences, featuring the new Bronco, Bronco Sport, and all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

