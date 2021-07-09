Cancel
Crow Wing County, MN

18 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Crow Wing County as Cluster Spreads

By Betsy Melin —
lptv.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two weeks in Crow Wing County. The cases came from a cluster that started in Cass County, which now includes 29 cases with specimen collection dates between May 12 and June 11. So far, officials have found 15 cases in Pine River, 9 cases in Backus, 2 in Longville, one in Pequot Lakes, one in Motley, and one in Pillager. Six of the cases have been hospitalized, and one person has died. The cases range in age from 5 to 74, with a median age of 50, according to Crow Wing County Administration.

lptv.org

