MSF steps up response to nutrition crisis in Madagascar
People in Madagascar are experiencing an exceptionally acute food and nutrition crisis that is leaving thousands of children severely ill and pushing families into extreme poverty. Since March 2021, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emergency teams have been setting up more and more mobile clinics to deliver humanitarian and medical assistance in several of the country’s districts. We have now begun distributing food and recently opened an inpatient therapeutic feeding center in the hospital in the town of Ambovombe, on the southern tip of the island.www.doctorswithoutborders.org
Comments / 0