Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

MSF steps up response to nutrition crisis in Madagascar

MSF USA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Madagascar are experiencing an exceptionally acute food and nutrition crisis that is leaving thousands of children severely ill and pushing families into extreme poverty. Since March 2021, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emergency teams have been setting up more and more mobile clinics to deliver humanitarian and medical assistance in several of the country’s districts. We have now begun distributing food and recently opened an inpatient therapeutic feeding center in the hospital in the town of Ambovombe, on the southern tip of the island.

www.doctorswithoutborders.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msf#Food Crisis#Madagascar#Nutrition#Res#Msf#Sans Fronti Res#Ambovombe#Fews Net#Mobile Clinics Mobile#Working
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Related
HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Reducing Child Stunting in Madagascar  

680,000 women and children received a package of high-impact services through a strengthened nutrition and health platform  . 7,000 health workers were trained and 3,000 integrated health and nutrition community sites were established  . In 2018, Madagascar had one of the highest rates of stunting in the world. Linked to insufficient healthcare,...
Public HealthMSF USA

In Sierra Leone, MSF is scaling up projects and reinforcing the health system to meet growing needs

Sierra Leone was still recovering from the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in history and a decade-long civil war that ended in 2002 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and today the West African nation is struggling to overcome a third wave of coronavirus infections. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is adapting and expanding its projects to meet the country’s growing medical humanitarian needs and helping to strengthen the health system, which is still reeling from years of emergency.
WorldMSF USA

Haiti: Maintaining health care amid extreme violence and uncertainty

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last week brought global attention to the current political turmoil in Haiti, but the country had already been in a state of profound crisis for many months. Stéphane Doyon, MSF Haiti program manager, describes the deterioration in the humanitarian situation and the extraordinary level of violence now occurring.
Public Healthmsf.org

Ebola: Preventing another outbreak in Liberia

I first joined MSF in September 2014, as part of the response to the West African Ebola outbreak that hit Liberia that year. On the day I applied for the role, I saw everyone wearing their yellow personal protective equipment, known as PPE. I saw people dying in the streets from Ebola, people lying along the fence, people carrying stretchers with bodies on them.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Delta variant can cause infection in just 15 seconds — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (July 15): With the new Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant, infections can spread very quickly in just 15 seconds via airborne route, said Health director-general Tan sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said the airborne infection would raise the infectivity rate (R-naught or Rt) in the community, which...
LawScrubs Magazine

Nurse of COVID-19 “Patient Zero” Settles Lawsuit After Her Entire Family Gets Sick

Crishila Livacarri helped oversee the first known case of COVID-19 in New York before most of us knew about the disease. She sued her employer in May 2020 after her entire family came down with the virus. New documents filed in court on Wednesday show that the suit has been resolved, although the terms and conditions of the settlement remain unknown.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...

Comments / 0

Community Policy