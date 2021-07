NASHVILLE, TN—The Black Crowes has announced their upcoming tour, taking place at Ascend Amphitheater on July 20 - 21. The concert is part of the "Show Your Money Maker" tour, taken from the title of their first studio album in 1990, is going to be held from July to September 2021. The Georgia rock band, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, has been on and about for more than thirty years, rocking blues-rock and southern-rock to their pieces. The tour was previously scheduled for 2020, which marked the official 30th anniversary of the album, and later changed due to the pandemic situation.