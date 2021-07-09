Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Longhorns DL Poona Ford Considered 'Breakout' NFL Player

By Matthew Postins
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 8 days ago

Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Poona Ford could be in for a breakout year, if The Athletic’s list of NFL breakout players for 2021 is correct.

The Athletic named one player from each NFL team as a ‘breakout candidate’ for 2021, and Ford was the selection for the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-year old defensive tackle wasn’t drafted coming out of college in 2018, despite being named the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Seattle signed Ford as an undrafted free agent, and Ford made the 53-man roster. His play and production have gone up steadily since his arrival in Seattle. He had 21 tackles in 11 games during his rookie season in 2018. He followed that in 2019 with 32 tackles and five tackles for loss in 15 games (14 of which were starts).

Last season Ford started all 16 games for the Seahawks, finishing with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. All were career highs for Ford. He’s also played in four playoff games for the Seahawks.

That made Ford a bit indispensable to the Seahawks, who paid him like a ‘breakout’ player after tagging the restricted free-agent with a second-round tender this past spring. Ford is now signed through 2023, and the two-year deal pays him $12.345 million, per Spotrac.com. That included a $3.5 million signing bonus and $7.5 million in guaranteed money, though the latter guaranteed money kicks in as base salary in 2023.

Ford played four seasons for Texas from 2014-17. His best season was in 2017, as he posted career-best numbers that included 31 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
214
Followers
512
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#Longhorns Dl Poona Ford#Athletic#The Seattle Seahawks#Spotrac Com#Twitter Postinspostcard#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has become the latest player to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Wagner’s partnership is a multi-year deal, the Legacy Bowl announced. "It's an honor," Wagner said in a statement, "to support the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl in their...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLDeadspin

The NFL is trying to give Black people things they didn’t ask for – again

Close your eyes and imagine this scene. A customer at McDonald’s is attempting to order an apple pie, as it’s the only thing they want from the restaurant. However, the employee behind the counter is trying to sell the customer on trying the cherry pie – knowing that the location doesn’t sell apple pies. But, instead of just admitting that to the customer, the employee keeps trying to suggest other desserts as a diversion, as the customer’s frustration grows.
NFLnewsbrig.com

5 Bold predictions for Bears QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL season

The Windy City hasn’t been this excited about a Chicago Bears rookie prospect since star linebacker Brian Urlacher was drafted back in 2000. Urlacher went on to become the defensive rookie of the year and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now that’s a lot to expect from rookie...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Chiefs remove Arrowhead sign from stadium scoreboard

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially removed some iconic signage from Arrowhead Stadium as they rebrand to ‘GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.’. The Chiefs first announced a naming rights deal with GEHA back in March. GEHA is the official health, dental and vision plan partner of the team. They have collaborated with the Chiefs on “The Franchise” documentary series and charity initiatives in the Kansas City area. You’ve probably seen their name on some backdrops during press conferences or sponsoring club media.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLchicagobearshq.com

Justin Fields is top rookie QB according to many NFL scouts

Stop all the Trevor Lawrence mania. Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields is no slouch as he tries to become the franchise quarterback that the Bears have coveted and needed for so many years. NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund talked to 16 different NFL scouts, and several had Fields graded higher than...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announces transfer destination

It’s official, Marcus Carr will not be returning to Minnesota. This weekend, the star guard announced that he will be heading elsewhere to complete his career in college basketball. Carr announced on Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Texas. The All-B1G guard entered his name into the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders Uses 1 Word To Describe Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has received glowing reviews from his players and other members of the football coaching community since taking over the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The latest compliment came from NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach spoke warmly of Meyer recently, calling him a certified...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Pezzuto, DL, University of Ottawa

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my versatility in the field. My strength, explosiveness, and reach make it possible for me to play the run and the pass, off the edge or inside. I am also used as a tight end/ full back.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: 3 breakout players to watch for in 2021

The Buccaneers will need breakout players in 2021 to keep the scales tipped in their favor. The Buccaneers defy conventional NFL wisdom. No team has ever been as successful keeping their roster together, and there have certainly been no other teams to find this level of roster success after winning the Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy