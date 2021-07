The development team and engineers over at SparkFun have created a second-generation Qwiic pHAT for STEMMA QT Raspberry Pi programming, offering an affordable entry-level board into the SparkFun’s Qwiic or STEMMA QT ecosystems. The Qwiic pHAT connects to the I2C bus (GND, 3.3V, SDA, and SCL) on your Raspberry Pi mini PC to an array of Qwiic/QT connectors on the HAT and since this system allows for daisy-chaining boards with different addresses, you can plug in as many sensors as you’d like depending on your project application.