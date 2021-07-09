Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

VHS track and field hosting inaugural Speed Camp

By Submitted Report Valdosta City Schools
Valdosta Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valdosta High School Track & Field Program will be hosting its first Speed Camp. All Pre-K through rising sophomores are welcome. The camp is being held July 12-15, from 9 a.m. until noon at the VHS Track Complex located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. Registration begins Monday, July 12, beginning at 8:15 a.m. The fee is $75 per athlete or $50 per athlete for multiple children in the same family. Snacks will be provided daily and Speed Camp shirts will be given to all participants on the final day of camp. Please wear tennis shoes that you are comfortable running in to participate, no high tops, no Crocs and no sandals.

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Tennis Shoes#Vhs#Speed Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy