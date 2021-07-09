VHS track and field hosting inaugural Speed Camp

The Valdosta High School Track & Field Program will be hosting its first Speed Camp. All Pre-K through rising sophomores are welcome. The camp is being held July 12-15, from 9 a.m. until noon at the VHS Track Complex located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. Registration begins Monday, July 12, beginning at 8:15 a.m. The fee is $75 per athlete or $50 per athlete for multiple children in the same family. Snacks will be provided daily and Speed Camp shirts will be given to all participants on the final day of camp. Please wear tennis shoes that you are comfortable running in to participate, no high tops, no Crocs and no sandals.