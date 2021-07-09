Windrider (Blu-ray Review)
Umbrella Entertainment (Ozploitation Classics #4) [Editor’s Note: This is a Region-Free release, NOT Region B as stated on the packaging.]. During the 1980s, many a film was released in the teen comedy milieu, some being raunchier than others when it came to the content. Everything from Summer School to Valley Girl to The Last American Virgin got their shot, and despite not all being successful, many are now considered cult classics. Windrider, on the other hand, is one that many haven’t seen, mainly because it doesn’t have much of a following outside of Australia. It’s perfectly generic, but in a charming way that only films from that era can be.thedigitalbits.com
