Chapel Hill, NC

Allen Johnson: Hannah-Jones debacle exposes festering UNC dysfunction

By Allen Johnson News, Record
greensboro.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC-Chapel Hill got precisely what it deserved when Nikole Hannah-Jones told the university what it could do with its Knight chair in journalism. Here she was, at least twice as qualified as the job required — with a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody Award, a MacArthur “genius” grant, a George Polk Award, a distinguished career as a New York Times reporter on her resume — and, for at least some people at UNC, that wasn’t enough.

