Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US Olympic swimmer reveals he's unvaccinated, has no plans to get COVID vaccine before Tokyo games

By Lauren Barry
Posted by 
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 8 days ago

U.S. Olympic swimmer Andrew Michael to remain unvaccinated during the Tokyo games. He confirmed this week that he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and his mother said last month said that he does not plan to get one.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Swimming#Covid#The Washington Post#Nb#The Associated Press#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Meet Rhyan White: Alabama swimmer in the Tokyo Olympics

University of Alabama swimmer Rhyan White has her summer set in stone as she secured a spot in two races in the 2021 Summer Olympics. Registering a time of 2:05.73 ahead of Phoebe Bacon and Regan Smith, White holds the women's world record for the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:03.35.
Sportsfox7austin.com

Tokyo Olympics: Who to watch on Team USA

The United States is looking forward to hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner" played throughout Tokyo in this summer’s Olympic games. Team USA has long dominated the podium, tallying more than 2,523 medals — most of any country in the history of the summer games. More than 1,000 of those are gold, more than 700 are silver and another 700 are bronze.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka reveals racist backlash after saying she would represent Japan at the Olympics

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out about the backlash she received after announcing she would play for her birth country of Japan rather than the United States at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.She expressed surprise at the criticism during an episode of her new self-titled docuseries on Netflix.“I’ve been playing under the Japan flag since I was 14. It was never even a secret that I’m going to play for Japan for the Olympics," said Ms Osaka, according to Insider. "So I don’t choose America and suddenly people are like, ‘Your Black card is revoked.’ And it’s...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Japan declares Covid state of emergency just two weeks before opening of Games

The Japanese government has declared a state of emergency amid rising Covid cases in Tokyo, just two weeks before the city is due to host the opening of the Olympic Games.Prime minister Yoshihide Suga said the state of emergency will be in place until 22 August, but the government will consider lifting it earlier if the situation improves as people get vaccinated and the pressure on the healthcare system is eased. Tokyo had come out of a state of emergency on 20 June. This is the fourth time that the capital will be under a Covid-19 emergency since the...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Michael Andrew Admits He Refused to Have Coronavirus Vaccine Before Olympics

Michael Andrew—a U.S. swimming star who has a good chance of bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Games—has admitted that he refused to take a coronavirus vaccine before heading out to Japan. Andrew was criticized earlier this year when he revealed himself to be a vaccine sceptic, saying in January: “Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?” On Thursday night, he came clean and told media that he has still not had his shots—and has no plans to do so. “I am not fully vaccinated, I’m not vaccinated,” he said. “My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to... I have not had the vaccine yet and don’t plan on it in the future.” Andrew is the most well-known Olympian to reveal they have not received COVID vaccine.
Worldswimswam.com

India Will Send Historic 3-Swimmer Roster to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

India will send 3 swimmers to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after two men became the first in country history to hit FINA Olympic "A" standards. Archive photo via Sajan Prakash. FINA has confirmed a universality invite for India swimmer Maana Patel to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in the womens’ 100 meter backstroke, which will give the country a three-swimmer team for the Games, which begin later this month.
SportsPosted by
Forbes

By The Numbers: NBCUniversal’s Plans For The Tokyo Olympics

After an unprecedented one-year postponement, the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 23 and Closing Ceremonies are on August 8. Tokyo, which became the first Asian city to host the Summer Games in 1964, will play host for a second time. (Tokyo had been scheduled to host the 1940 games but was cancelled by World War II). Japan has also been the location for two Winter Olympics; Sapporo in 1972 and Nagano in 1998. There is a 13-hour time difference from Tokyo to New York and a 16-hour time difference from Los Angeles.
SportsNewsweek

2020 Olympics: 78 percent of Japanese Oppose the Tokyo Games, Poll Reveals

With just over a week to go until the opening ceremony, almost eight in 10 Japanese people remain against the Olympic Games being held in Tokyo, a new poll has found. According to an Ipsos Global Advisor poll released on Tuesday, 78 percent of respondents in Japan believe the Olympics should not go ahead.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19

July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced. USA Basketball announced the cancellation late Thursday. The U.S. Women's National Team is still scheduled to face Australia on Saturday in...
Sportskisswtlz.com

Star U.S. Olympic swimmer defends decision to not get vaccinated

Star American swimmer Michael Andrew says he is standing by his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics. Andrew, an Olympic gold medal favorite, said in an interview on the Fox Business show “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday that remaining unvaccinated is a “risk” he’s willing to take.
Marquette, MIWLUC

NMU Swimmer to represent Costa Rica in the Tokyo Olympics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Wildcat swimmer and NMU alumnus Arnoldo Herrera departed Sunday for Tokyo, where he will represent his home country of Costa Rica in the Olympics. The December 2019 electrical engineering graduate will compete in the 200-meter breaststroke. “It is an incredible feeling; going to the Olympics...
Public Healthkhn.org

Athletes, Hotels, Tokyo Hit With Covid Outbreaks A Week Before Olympics

News outlets report on covid cases among Olympic athletes, organizers, hotel staff and the general population of Tokyo--with the city hitting a six-month case rate high. The International Olympic Committee president, however, assures there's "zero" risk of covid spread from the games. An unnamed Olympic athlete and five other personnel...
Sportsdenvergazette.com

CSU sprinter Lauren Gale, headed to Tokyo with Team Canada

Lauren Gale, Canadian Olympic track and field team. “I’m gonna put it on my Instagram bio, on my resumes when I’m applying for dental hygiene school,” Gale, 21, said, noting those schools are difficult to get into. “Maybe that will help, I don’t know.”. The Discovery Canyon alumna, who just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy