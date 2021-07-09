US Olympic swimmer reveals he's unvaccinated, has no plans to get COVID vaccine before Tokyo games

Michael Andrew—a U.S. swimming star who has a good chance of bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Games—has admitted that he refused to take a coronavirus vaccine before heading out to Japan. Andrew was criticized earlier this year when he revealed himself to be a vaccine sceptic, saying in January: “Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?” On Thursday night, he came clean and told media that he has still not had his shots—and has no plans to do so. “I am not fully vaccinated, I’m not vaccinated,” he said. “My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to... I have not had the vaccine yet and don’t plan on it in the future.” Andrew is the most well-known Olympian to reveal they have not received COVID vaccine.