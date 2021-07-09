CDC now says vaccinated people don’t need masks in schools. Will N.C. make it optional?
RALEIGH — New federal health guidance is putting pressure on North Carolina to ease its school face mask requirement before most students return for classes in August. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on Friday saying fully vaccinated students and teachers don’t have to wear face masks in school. The CDC is only recommending continued masking of unvaccinated people in schools, which would include all students in elementary schools.greensboro.com
