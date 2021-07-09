Cancel
New Brunswick, NJ

J&J launches 1st of intended series of global research centers

By Editor’s Desk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson announced Friday the launch of the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery, a new global network of unique research partnerships that it says will leverage the institutional strengths of J&J and leading academic institutions to accelerate discovery research to address the world’s most pressing global health challenges.

